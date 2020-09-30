News
UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities
UN Security Council calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately cease hostilities. The statement came from the current president of the Security Council and permanent representative of Niger to the UN, Abdou Abari, following a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The members of the UN Security Council support the Secretary-General's call to the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities immediately, to reduce tensions and to return to talks without delay, Abari said.

The closed meetings of the UN Security Council envisage the participation of only 15 countries of the Security Council. But Abari did not rule out that if necessary, the Council will hold a meeting with the participation of representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

If necessary, we will talk to the two ambassadors so that they can reach an understanding; the members of the Council strongly condemned the use of force, which led to the death of people, the current president of the UN Security Council added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
