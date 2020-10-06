News
Tuesday
October 06
Naryshkin: Thousands of militants being transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia Sergey Naryshkin says thousands of militants of terrorist organizations in the Middle East are being transferred to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, RT reports.

Commenting on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Naryshkin expressed certainty that the sides will return to the negotiating table.

Earlier, President of France Emmanuel Macron had declared that 300 Syrian militants have been transferred to Baku through the Turkish city of Gaziantep, identified and belong to the group of terrorists in Aleppo.

Insiders of the Syrian opposition reported that 93 mercenaries of Syria have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, and out of those 93, the bodies of 53 have been transferred to Syria. Another source of the Syrian opposition had declared that, as of October 1, there are 322 ‘well armed’ Syrian mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh.
