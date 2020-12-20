Greek FM says EU moves slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in Eastern Mediterranean

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said that the European Union is moving slowly in response to Turkey's provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea, Ekathimerini reported.

Dendias noted that Athens will continue to promote sanctions against Turkey with patience and perseverance.

A step has been taken, but ... the government has never said that it is enough, Dendias said in an interview with the Parapolitika newspaper, referring to the decision taken at the December 10-11 European Council summit to postpone discussions on sanctions until March.

Commenting on the argument put forward by several EU countries that a ban on arms exports to Turkey would undermine NATO's unity, the Greek FM wonders how can they justify their position when the main pillar of the alliance - the United States - imposed sanctions on Turkey based on the argument that this country is undermining the unity and security of NATO.

He added that Washington's decision to sanction Turkey amid the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system is undoubtedly a powerful signal, especially given that it was adopted literally a day after the European Council meeting.