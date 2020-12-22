Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

The bodies of another eight Armenian servicemen were found Monday during the search operations in the direction of Hadrut, Jabrayil, and Horadiz regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Tuesday morning.
"Today the search activities continue in the mountainous forest areas of Hadrut, Horadiz, Jabrayil, and Shushi [regions]," Tadevosyan added.
According to him, the bodies of 1,047 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.