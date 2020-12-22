News
Tuesday
December 22
News
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The bodies of another eight Armenian servicemen were found Monday during the search operations in the direction of Hadrut, Jabrayil, and Horadiz regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Tuesday morning.

"Today the search activities continue in the mountainous forest areas of Hadrut, Horadiz, Jabrayil, and Shushi [regions]," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,047 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
