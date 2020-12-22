News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
ECHR grants another Armenia request for applying interim measure against Azerbaijan
ECHR grants another Armenia request for applying interim measure against Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

On 18 December, immediately after the meeting—in Gyumri, Armenia—of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), Yeghishe Kirakosyan, with the relatives of 62 Armenian servicemen who were captured in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), another request for indication of interim measure against Azerbaijan on behalf of 53 servicemen was prepared and lodged by the Office of the Representative to ECtHR, along with supporting evidentiary materials. The office of the representative of Armenia before the ECtHR noted about this in a statement on Facebook.

“Important to note, that attorneys have already submitted interim measure request for 9 servicemen out of 63. On December 21, the ECtHR granted the request submitted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, requesting the Government of Azerbaijan to provide information on prisoners of war, their medical documents, and information on the terms of their exchange by 28 December,” the statement also reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-official: Administrative-territorial division can’t be basis for determining borders with another country
As per former Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan…
 Residents of Hin Shen, Mets Shen villages under blockade are not in danger, assures Armenia ruling bloc MP
Nazeli Baghdasaryan spoke about her recent visit to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)…
 Armenia opposition MP: How can first person of state protect its border if he does not picture what it is?
The person occupying the seat of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia once again showed evidently that he is miles away from both state-building and state thinking…
 Congress calls on US intelligence to submit report on Azerbaijan aggression against Artsakh
The FY2021 foreign aid bill also includes two key restrictions on US military aid to Turkey…
 Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 8 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
The search continues in the mountainous forest areas of Hadrut, Horadiz, Jabrayil, and Shushi regions…
 Russia emergency ministry sends large batch of humanitarian aid to Karabakh
35 train cars have arrived carrying humanitarian aid to be distributed to the affected regions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos