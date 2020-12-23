News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
December 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
521.97
EUR
637.06
RUB
6.91
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The bodies of another 14 Armenian servicemen were found Tuesday during the search operations in the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Wednesday morning.

"Today two detachments work in Hadrut, two detachments—in Jabrayil, one detachment—in Martuni Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,061 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Beglaryan: Karabakh, Armenia ombudsmen prepared 6 closed reports on Azerbaijan killings of Armenian POWs
The outgoing human rights defender of Karabakh held a press conference…
 Hayastan All Armenian Fund provides temporary housing to more than 100 people displaced from Artsakh’s Hadrut
A few days ago, the Fund’s deputy director visited Artsakh to meet with the State Minister and the Minister of Urban Development…
 Russian military doctors help 100 children in Artsakh
At the field hospital of the Russian Ministry of Defense…
 Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The parties affirmed their...
 Azerbaijanis give owners of home in Armenia's Vorotan 1 hour to leave premises
Head of the administrative district of the...
 Artsakh Major General visits 6 conscripts who had been in territory of Azerbaijan for 70 days
On December 20, as a result of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos