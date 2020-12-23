Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 14 Armenian soldiers found during search operation

The bodies of another 14 Armenian servicemen were found Tuesday during the search operations in the Hadrut and Jabrayil regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am Wednesday morning.

"Today two detachments work in Hadrut, two detachments—in Jabrayil, one detachment—in Martuni Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,061 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh.