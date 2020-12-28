News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
523.25
EUR
640.93
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to verify information about shooting in Hadrut region
Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to verify information about shooting in Hadrut region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will verify the information about the shooting in Hadrut region, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported.

According to the information of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ceasefire regime is being maintained along the entire length of the line of contact.

The center for reconciliation of the sides is verifying information about the possible use of firearm in the Togh settlement of Hadrut region on December 27, 2020.

The Russian Ministry of Defense recalled that more captives were exchanged today. Russia’s military planes have transported two Azerbaijani captives to Baku and four Armenian captives to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos