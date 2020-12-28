Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to verify information about shooting in Hadrut region

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will verify the information about the shooting in Hadrut region, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported.
According to the information of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the ceasefire regime is being maintained along the entire length of the line of contact.
The center for reconciliation of the sides is verifying information about the possible use of firearm in the Togh settlement of Hadrut region on December 27, 2020.
The Russian Ministry of Defense recalled that more captives were exchanged today. Russia’s military planes have transported two Azerbaijani captives to Baku and four Armenian captives to Armenia.