Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 22 fallen Armenian soldiers found during search
Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 22 fallen Armenian soldiers found during search
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of the search, 22 bodies were found in the Hadrut, Jabrayil, Kubatlu, and Zangelan regions. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Wednesday.

"Today one [rescue] squad is carrying out search operations in [the] Fizuli [region]. Another team was supposed to carry out search operations in Kubatlu, but the Azerbaijani side, violating the arrangement, did not allow [it]. Whether or not there will be search operations during the holidays depends on the Azerbaijani side," Tadevosyan added.

According to him, the bodies of 1,133 fallen Armenian servicemen have been retrieved so far.

To note, the Azerbaijani side on Tuesday did not allow search operations in Fizuli, and on Monday—in Hadrut.
