Greek parliament introduces bill to expand country's territorial waters by 12 miles

A bill has been submitted to the Greek parliament to expand the country's territorial waters by 12 miles compared to the current 6.
The Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs will begin discussions on the bill on Tuesday; the second reading will take place on January 15, and the plenary meeting will consider the bill on January 19.
Turkey has long stated that expanding Greece's territorial waters to 12 miles in the Aegean would cause war, as it would make crossing the Aegean impossible without crossing into Greek territory.