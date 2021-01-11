Karabakh emergency situations service: Bodies of 10 soldiers and 1 civilian found in Hadrut, Sghnakh and Jabrayil today

During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Head of the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hunan Tadevosyan said the bodies of 10 servicemen and 1 civilian were found after search efforts in the directions of Hadrut, Sghnakh and Jabrayil.
Tadevosyan stated that the body of the civilian was found in the Vardashat village of Hadrut region. “It is the body of a man, his relatives recognized the body,” he added.
To date, the bodies of a total of 1,222 servicemen and civilians have been found at and removed from the sites of fighting thanks to search efforts.