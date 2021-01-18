Erdogan's summer palace to cost $ 85.5 million

The summer palace being built for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the seaside city of Marmaris in southwestern Turkey will cost nearly $ 85.6 million, according to the 2021 investment program published in the Official Gazette.
According to the annual budget, a huge sum of money has already been spent on the construction of a 300-room facility located in Okluk Bay. As Birgun reported that a total of 65,000 square meters of land have been allocated for the building, with several small palaces of swimming pools and three helicopter landing sites.
The project has been criticized by opposition lawmakers and environmentalists for damaging nature to make way for its construction.
Erdogan's main presidential palace with 1,150 rooms in Ankara covers an area of more than 3.1 million square feet, it cost $ 615 million.
The third presidential palace is being built in the ancient city of Ahlat in the eastern Turkish province of Bitlis.