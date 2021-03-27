Trump sarcastically asks whereabouts of special counsel investigating origins of Russia collusion probe

Former President Trump late Friday questioned the whereabouts of special counsel John Durham as his investigation into the Justice Department’s Russian collusion probe is about to enter its third year, The Washington Times reported.
“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Trump said in a statement.
Durham was appointed in April 2019 by then-Attorney General William P. Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.
In October, Barr elevated the prosecutor to special counsel to ensure his investigation would carry on through incumbent President Joe Biden’s administration.
Durham’s failure to produce a report before the November election left Trump and his allies extremely frustrated with the progress of his pace.
John Durham’s investigation has only resulted in prosecution. A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation earlier this year for doctoring evidence to justify continued surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide in 2016.