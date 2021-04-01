Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan electoral list has surprises

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Although there is still no clarity in the political field whether they will go to the snap [parliamentary] elections under the old or the new [electoral] code, some parties are busy with the hard work of compiling the electoral lists.

The toughest casting is being held at [second President] Robert Kocharyan; he has decided to come up with a powerful list to ‘win’ in the elections. Names are given of authoritative people from all walks of life—from businessmen to generals—who may be on Kocharyan's list.

The name of [businessman] Ralph Yirikian, of one of the former directors of the NSS [National Security Service], is circulating. The press also wrote about [ex-defense minister] Seyran Ohanyan and [former CSTO Secretary General] Yuri Khachaturov. Deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan, one of the referents of Kocharyan during his presidency, other high-ranking officials will be [on this electoral list].

Negotiations are underway with former Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Although, according to some rumors, Karapetyan has said that he would support with everything, but has declined from taking a spot on the list.

It is not ruled out that Artak Tovmasyan “of "Dvin” will join this team, as well as the newly founded party of the people of Syunik [Province], headed by former governor Vahe Hakobyan.

There are rumors that Arpine Hovhannisyan [former National Assembly vice speaker and ex-Minister of Justice] will be on Kocharyan's list—the first woman, number three.

And the leaders of some of the one-man-party parties part of the 17 [opposition parties demanding PM Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation] will take up lower positions [on this list].