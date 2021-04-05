News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.17
EUR
628.02
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 479 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 197,113 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,614 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 923 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 880, the total respective number so far is 176,889, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,687—which is a drop by 425 in one day.

And 3,581 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 876,820 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia reports 590 new COVID-19 new cases: 20 people die
The number of people recovered in one day is 608, the total number of recovered people is 176,009...
 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 37 more coronavirus patients have died, but 14 of them—from some other illnesses…
 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 23 more coronavirus patients have died, but four of them—from some other illnesses…
 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 20 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 750 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 29 more coronavirus patients have died, but eight of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia deputy health minister: 149 citizens with COVID-19 waiting for turn to be admitted to hospitals
If progress isn’t made in this...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos