479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 479 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 197,113 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 22 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,614 cases.
Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 923 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 880, the total respective number so far is 176,889, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,687—which is a drop by 425 in one day.
And 3,581 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 876,820 such tests have been performed to date.