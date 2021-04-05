Armenia PM representative’s motion to dismiss army ex-chief’s lawsuit is denied

The Administrative Court of Armenia has denied the motion by the representative of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to dismiss the lawsuit by the former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Onik Gasparyan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this Monday from the DataLex Judicial Information System.
The court denied the respondent's motion, stating that the respondent had not submitted any substantiated argument that this lawsuit was no longer necessary due to a change of circumstances, and that the respondent's representative's arguments concerning the legality of the judicial acts were not grounds for dismissing this lawsuit.
Onik Gasparyan had petitioned to the Administrative Court on March 10 with a request to recognize null and void the presidential decree on dismissing him from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, which was approved by the PM's March 10 statement to consider Gasparyan dismissed—by virtue of law—from this position.
On March 17, the court had granted the lawyer's motion to consider Onik Gasparyan's lawsuit, which sought to recognize the absence of a legal relationship to dismiss Gasparyan from the position of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
At the respective court hearing on April 2, the Prime Minister's representative had submitted a motion to the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that there was no basis for Gasparyan's lawsuit.
Then, Gasparyan's representative, lawyer Aram Orbelyan had stated that no respective grounds were presented by this motion, and therefore it was subject to being denied.