News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
533.84
EUR
626.73
RUB
6.99
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 760 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 197,873 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,627 cases.

Nine more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 932 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 712, the total respective number so far is 177,601, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,713—which is an increase by 26 in one day.

And 3,470 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 880,290 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19
To date, the Ministry of Health would...
 479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 24 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 Armenia reports 590 new COVID-19 new cases: 20 people die
The number of people recovered in one day is 608, the total number of recovered people is 176,009...
 1,192 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 37 more coronavirus patients have died, but 14 of them—from some other illnesses…
 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 23 more coronavirus patients have died, but four of them—from some other illnesses…
 1,148 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 20 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos