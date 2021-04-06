760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Tuesday morning, 760 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 197,873 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,627 cases.
Nine more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 932 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 712, the total respective number so far is 177,601, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,713—which is an increase by 26 in one day.
And 3,470 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 880,290 such tests have been performed to date.