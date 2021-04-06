News
Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone last week with former Armenian leader Robert Kocharyan. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters about this, RIA Novosti reports.

"I can confirm; they did talk on the phone. And you know that they have long-standing good relations which they maintain, and they communicate quite often," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin can either confirm or deny the information that Armenia’s second President Kocharyan had communicated with Putin last week while he was in Moscow to attend a meeting of the board of directors of AFC Sistema company.

Kocharyan is a member of the board of directors of the aforesaid corporation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
