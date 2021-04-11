Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter found dead in Yerevan

A tragic incident took place Sunday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 5:40pm, the police received a call that a woman's dead body was on the balcony of a building.
The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found the dead body of a woman about 40 years old on the aforesaid balcony, and a gun was found next to her body.
The father of the deceased is an official of the Russian Federal Security Service.
The pistol found was given to her father as a reward.
Investigation will determine whether what happened was a suicide, an accident, or a murder.