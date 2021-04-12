Artsakh interior ministry: Outposts to be added on Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided new information on the incident when the Azerbaijanis had fired shots at the farmers working in the fields of Sarushen village.
The Azerbaijanis fired shots—from Sargsashen village now occupied by Azerbaijan—at Sarushen residents Shirin Sargsyan, 65, and Vitali Harutyunyan, 36, who were carrying out agricultural work in the Sarushen fields, the Artsakh interior ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Azerbaijani side used a machine gun, as a result of which a mirror of the tractor of Harutyunyan was broken.
A report on this incident has been prepared to submit to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.
Besides, by the order of Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan, the service in the police outposts on the Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway will continue in an intensified mode. Also, outposts will be added—as needed—for round-the-clock monitoring.
This is the second incident involving Azerbaijanis that has been reported on the aforementioned road section.
