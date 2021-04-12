News
Monday
April 12
News
Monday
April 12
Artsakh interior ministry: Outposts to be added on Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway (PHOTOS)
Artsakh interior ministry: Outposts to be added on Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Internal Affairs has provided new information on the incident when the Azerbaijanis had fired shots at the farmers working in the fields of Sarushen village.

The Azerbaijanis fired shots—from Sargsashen village now occupied by Azerbaijan—at Sarushen residents Shirin Sargsyan, 65, and Vitali Harutyunyan, 36, who were carrying out agricultural work in the Sarushen fields, the Artsakh interior ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Azerbaijani side used a machine gun, as a result of which a mirror of the tractor of Harutyunyan was broken.

A report on this incident has been prepared to submit to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

Besides, by the order of Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan, the service in the police outposts on the Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway will continue in an intensified mode. Also, outposts will be added—as needed—for round-the-clock monitoring.

This is the second incident involving Azerbaijanis that has been reported on the aforementioned road section.

Ապրիլի 7-ին, առավոտյան՝ 09:40-ի սահմաններում, Ադրբեջանի կողմից օկուպացված Սարգսաշեն գյուղի տարածքից, ադրբեջանցիները...

Опубликовано Унаном Тадевосяном Воскресенье, 11 апреля 2021 г.
