Aliyev will send some POWs to Yerevan during election campaign, says Armenia ex-ruling party official

Karasin: OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs can play useful role in settlement of situation in Karabakh

Republican Party of Armenia vice-president: Serzh Sargsyan will answer questions about 2018 events very soon

Armenia Constitutional Court receives Armen Sarkissian's application

Armenia PM Pashinyan is able to have captives returned, says ruling bloc MP

Yerevan man falls from 4th floor

Iran to increase production capacity of nuclear facility in Natanz by 50% after sabotage

Russian envoy: Armenia has made an invaluable contribution to the development of the space industry

Belarus leader to visit Azerbaijan

PM: Armenia attaches importance to partnership with Vietnam

CoE MP to host even on immediate release of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan

Armenian Ambassador presents his credentials to Emperor of Japan

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party leader fined for son's luxurious wedding fireworks

Relatives of Armenian POWs, missing soldiers gather near Armenian government building

ICRC shares photos of abandoned agricultural equipment near Armenian-Azerbaijani border (PHOTOS)

Nour News: Iran identifies person involved in nuclear sabotage

Artsakh interior ministry: Outposts to be added on Shosh-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka motorway (PHOTOS)

Military personnel of Russian base in Armenia is vaccinated against COVID-19

Kopirkin: Work will continue on Russia Sputnik V vaccine supply to Armenia

Ambassador: Armenian captives return is one of priority issues for Russia leadership

Two new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Closed debates on Karabakh to be held in Georgia legislature committee

510 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: No bodies of fallen soldiers found in Hadrut

Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter dies in Yerevan from gunshot wound

Armenia President to apply to Constitutional Court on changes to Judicial Code

Yerevan hosting symposium on space research, modern technologies

Armenia actor, stage director, playwright Derenik Martirosyan dies

New Porsche Cayenne to be converted into electric car

World oil prices on the rise

New Christ statue in Brazil to be taller than Rio's Redeemer

Russian expert: Situation will be different in Karabakh issue if Armenia ex-President Kocharyan wins elections

Bavaria leader expresses readiness to become candidate for Germany chancellor

Libya new PM to head for Turkey to hold talks with Erdogan

Merkel cancels her registration for coronavirus vaccination

Prince Philip statue to be erected in downtown London

Syria resumes civil aviation with Russia

Armenia authorities are engaged in dealings with Azerbaijan, says Artsakh MP

Director of Armenian college in France’s Sevres dies

Russia Federal Security Service official’s daughter found dead in Yerevan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan recently meets with NGO-representing intellectuals (PHOTOS)

Israel says it will work closely with US to help ensure “new” Iran deal protects Tel Aviv interests

Azerbaijanis fire at farmers working at fields of Karabakh village

Armenia ex-ambassador to Vatican to authorities: Stop taking people for fool, you—for saints

Iran places travel ban on 39 countries

PM Pashinyan is now de facto traitor, nation-destroyer, says Armenia ex-deputy defense minister

At least 12 coronavirus patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peru hospital

Kyrgyzstan holding constitutional referendum

New Pentagon chief in Israel on first official visit

Araqchi: US desire to maintain sanctions on Iran is one of biggest obstacles to revive JCPOA

Armenia Ambassador Arman Navasardyan dies aged 82

Republicans will win 2024 US presidential election, says Trump

Crimea comments on promises of Turkey’s Erdogan to Ukraine’s Zelensky

Accident occurs at Iran nuclear facility

European Parliament to hold special discussion on issue of immediate return of Armenian captives

Eleven new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Luxurious wedding of Prosperous Armenia Party leader’s son is slammed on Internet

Iran to soon join national cryptocurrencies owners’ club

Political scientist: Armenia ruling force has no chance of winning if other forces run successful election campaign

650 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Saudi Arabia executes 3 soldiers

France police stop activities of gang involved in illegal arms trade

Boris Johnson to not attend Prince Philip funeral

King of Norway recovers from knee surgery

Shooting in Yerevan: police head arrives at scene

Media: Body of Prince Philip will be reburied after the death of the queen

French transport company plans to restore port of Beirut in 3 years

Prince Philip's funeral date set

Armenia's jewelry sector records 13.3% decline, jewelry production falls 34.1%

German Foreign Minister calls Vienna talks on Iranian nuclear program constructive

Talks between Zelenskyy and Erdogan kick off in Turkey

European Council head says he slept badly at night because of incident with chairs during meeting in Ankara

Fire breaks out in park near US Embassy in Yerevan

Rouhani: 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iran is caused by British strain spreading from Iraq

ISIS unit leader detained in Afghanistan

Armenian Ombudsman and Head of Armenians Unions discuss issues of protecting rights of Armenians in Russia

Germany declares Turkey a high-risk zone for COVID-19 infection

7 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Artsakh

Bloomberg: US Secretary of State to discuss in Brussels with NATO and EU Russia's actions in connection with Ukraine

1,009 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Biden on late British prince Philip: His legacy will live on

Thousands of people evacuated due to volcanic eruption in one of Caribbean islands

Artsakh MFA: Tragic events in Maragha will remain an incurable wound in memory of our people

China regulator fines Alibaba $ 2.78 billion

Nearly 20 monkeys escape from German zoo

Twitter intends to buy Clubhouse for $ 4bn

Gunshots heard near cemetery in Yerevan, injured transferred to hospitals

Plans for Prince Philip's funeral changed due to coronavirus pandemic

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: When I decide I want to assume responsibility, I will throw PM out the window

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: If I decide to run in the elections, I will be the primary figure

Mikayel Minasyan: Nikol Pashinyan caused anti-Russian chaos in Armenia that will destroy centuries-old friendship

Belgium MFA to allocate grant for necessary equipment to conduct surgeries for those wounded in Karabakh war

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican on participation in upcoming snap parliamentary elections

Zhirinovsky calls for immediate termination of air communication with Turkey

Yemen: A child under the age of five dies every 10 minutes of preventable causes

Armenia ex-Ambassador to Vatican: We Armenians were betrayed and embarrassed, not defeated

Armenia and Russian education ministers discuss interstate scholarship program

Missing Armenian servicemen's relatives open entrance to Armenia MOD, not satisfied with meeting with army official

Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Hirair Hovnanian

Brazilian Supreme Court orders Senate to open government investigation over COVID-19 crisis