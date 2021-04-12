510 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 510 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 203,327 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,753 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 953 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 873, the total respective number so far is 182,836, and the number of people currently being treated is 15,785—which is a drop by 382 in one day.
And 3,461 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 906,177 such tests have been performed to date.