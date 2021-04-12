News
Monday
April 12
News
ICRC shares photos of abandoned agricultural equipment near Armenian-Azerbaijani border (PHOTOS)
ICRC shares photos of abandoned agricultural equipment near Armenian-Azerbaijani border (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

An ICRC delegation from Yerevan has published photos of abandoned agricultural machinery from areas located near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to ICRC's statement, the Karabakh conflict made it difficult, sometimes impossible, to cultivate their lands.

In these conditions, it makes no sense to use agricultural machinery, and people are forced to leave it for a long time. Wars should not impede the safe development of territories necessary for the survival of the population, the ICRC added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
