Armenia MOD introduces newly appointed First Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

The leaderships of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the Armed Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces held a working consultation at the administrative complex of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
As reported the Ministry of Defense, before moving to the items on the agenda, Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan introduced newly appointed First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major-General Arshak Karapetyan, highly appreciated his professional knowledge and experience and wished him success.
During the consultation, the interlocutors discussed the key issues facing the army in the post-war period and touched upon the moral-psychological situation of the personnel following the 44-day war, the granting of leaves for servicemen, the organizing of daily service at military units and the security measures for on-duty service on the frontline.
The defense minister gave several instructions and assignments and earmarked the major directions for the upcoming activities.