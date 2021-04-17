Armenia president Sarkissian will not sign law on Electoral Code amendments

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will not sign the law on amending the Electoral Code, but he will not appeal to the Constitutional Court.
The president's statement reads that Sarkissian discussed the law with the leaders of a number of parties, politicians, representatives of the Central Election Commission, and listened to their opinions and remarks. Research by the president's office revealed that the law is not controversial from the point of view of constitutionality.
Sarkissian has noted that the organization of snap parliamentary elections aimed at overcoming the crisis should be preceded by a process of comprehensive amendments to the Constitution and the Electoral Code, which requires reasonable time frames and, according to the principles of democracy, should be implemented as a result of the broad public, political discussions, taking into account the formed opinions.
According to the approaches of the Venice Commission, changes in the EC should be made at least one year before the elections.