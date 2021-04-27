News
Tuesday
April 27
News
Tuesday
April 27
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 58 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Monday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which four new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At present, 32 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 6,242 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 768 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,652 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,697 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
