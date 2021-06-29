Show continues...Baku court doesn't launch criminal case against Armenia ex-defense minister and ex-army official

With the purpose of ensuring several anti-records for sound and adequate understanding of the reality, the Azerbaijani authorities continue their buffoonery and the trials against Armenian prisoners of war, but all this seems too little for the Aliyev regime’s buffoons.

The clownish institution, which is referred to as a court, has decided to play ‘democracy’. As if the fact that the captives assuring that there was no pressure against them and were about to swear that their detention facility is wonderful wasn’t enough, now lawyers are putting on a new show.

“Lawyers have filed a motion with the court to launch a criminal case against former Minister of Defense of Armenia Davit Tonoyan and former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Onik Gasparyan and interview the defendants as witnesses. The convicts have declared that they agree with the motion. The state prosecutor has declared that the motion contradicts Articles 318 and 207 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, saying that “the court considers the criminal cases on the ground of the presented allegations; if during the trial the complicity of the person with the crime is established, the issue needs to be separated in a separate proceedings and considered separate from the allegation”. The court didn’t grant the motion. Later, the indictment was read,” Azerbaijani presses reported.