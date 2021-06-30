News
Germany charges ex-leader of Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs for offending Jews and Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Former leader of the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs in Germany (DİTİB) Mustafa Keskin has been charged with ‘inciting hostility and hatred’ for offending Jews and Armenians, Ermenihaber reported.

Earlier, an inquest had been launched against the Turkish figure for posting offensive remarks against the Jews and Armenians on social networks, after which he resigned from the position of president of DİTİB in February 2021.

The Administrative Court of Göttingen has charged Keskin with regard to five different publications that he has been making on Facebook and WhatsApp since May 2015. In one of them, Keskin released a photo edit of Pope Paul II and Mehmet Ali Agca who shot the Pope in 1981 in Rome, as well as the photo of Pope Francis with the following comment: “Don’t be surprised, if someone shoots the Pope in the head.” This was released right after Pope Francis called the Armenian Genocide the first genocide of the 20th century.
