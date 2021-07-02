European Commissioner plans visits to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, will tour the countries of the South Caucasus from 6 to 9 July.

This will be the Commissioner's first mission to the countries of the region.

"I look forward to travelling to South Caucasus - #Georgia #Azerbaijan #Armenia - next week to present the Economic&Investment Plan for #EasternPartnership region & its flagship initiatives. Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations & fight against #COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

During meetings with political leaders, business and civil society representatives, European Commissioner will present an economic and investment plan for the region and its initiatives for each country.

He will also discuss key issues in bilateral relations with each of the three countries.

In Georgia, Commissioner Varhelyi will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister David Zakaliani, Speaker of the Parliament Kakhaber Kuchava, and representatives of political parties, as well as with Patriarch Ilia II.

In Azerbaijan, he will meet with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov, and Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

In Armenia, Commissioner will meet with President Armen Sarkissian, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting Deputy Prime Minister Grigoryan, and Patriarch Karekin II.