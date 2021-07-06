Azerbaijanis took animals from Armenia Syunik Province village, says community head

The Azerbaijanis, saying that the animals grazing on Armenian soil had crossed the border, took three of the animals of the Armenian shepherd in Khnatsakh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Nerses Shadunts, the head of Tegh enlarged community of Syunik Province, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
He said that the incident took place this morning at around 6:30am. According to him, the aforesaid resident of Khnatsakh called him and informed that he had to leave the animals to the Azerbaijanis while taking them to the field. "While taking the animals to the field, they pass by the [military] post which is very close to the village. The Azerbaijanis took three of the animals, saying that they had entered their territory. I quickly called the [Armenian army] corps commander, we informed the Russian peacekeepers, and the issue was resolved, the animals were returned within three hours," Shadunts said.
The Tegh community leader added that the abovementioned shepherd had gone up to the fields with his son. "The Azerbaijanis did not say anything regarding our shepherd. They were a father and a son. The child had gone to help his father, and the animals were being passing by at that moment, at that moment they may have passed 5-10 meters, they [the Azerbaijanis] took advantage, took the animals. But as a result of negotiations, they gave [them] back," Nerses Shadunts said.