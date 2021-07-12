News
Azerbaijan ex-FM demands isolating US, France, Russia ambassadors for not visiting Artsakh’s Shushi
Azerbaijan ex-FM demands isolating US, France, Russia ambassadors for not visiting Artsakh’s Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov expressed his attitude to the fact that the ambassadors of the US, Russia, and France to Azerbaijan did not accept the invitation of the Azerbaijani government and refused to visit Nagorno-Karabakh’s (Artsakh)  Shushi city, Azerbaijani media reported.

"The [OSCE] Minsk Group is dead once and for all… The ambassadors of the 3 [Minsk Group co-chairing] countries should be subjected to official and public isolation (not to accept them and not to accept their invitations to any event) until they go to Shusha [(i.e., Shushi)]. Anyone who violates this rule should be criticized in the media," the Azerbaijani ex-FM wrote on Facebook.

As reported earlier, the ambassadors of the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries to Azerbaijan—that is, Russia, US, and France—had refused to partake in the diplomats' visit to Shushi organized by the Azerbaijani authorities.
