11-person group gets lost while climbing to top of Armenia’s Mount Aragats

At 5:38am on Tuesday, the Aragatsotn provincial crisis management center received a call informing that a person had fallen ill while climbing to the top of Mount Aragats, and rescuers' help was needed. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
It turned out that a group had gotten lost while climbing to the top of Mount Aragats and could not get down on its own.
At 8:50am, the rescuers who were dispatched to the area found this group comprising 11 people, and it is being escorted to a safe area.