Ombudsman: A key issue when determining Armenia state borders is protection degree of border communities’ residents

YEREVAN. – Issues related to the state borders of Armenia are developing in a completely wrong direction. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, stated this at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, all these issues are included in the military and political components, whereas human rights issues are completely ignored.

Tatoyan stressed that one of the key issues when determining the national borders of a country is the degree of protection of the residents of its border settlements, as well as the existence of guarantees for the protection of their rights.

"In our [i.e., Armenia] case, the state has put itself in some restrictive framework because of the military and political component. It turns out that for this reason, a dangerous thesis has begun to develop that human rights and security are in conflict [with each other]. Yes, the rights of citizens living on our borders are being violated by Azerbaijani servicemen, but Armenia is obligated to protect them, as it has obligations to them," Tatoyan explained.

According to Armenia’s ombudsman, an appropriate policy should be organized within the state, and which should be implemented by state bodies.

Also, Tatoyan expressed a view that it is convenient for Azerbaijan to discuss border issues by being guided only by the military and political component, not taking into account human rights, as the Armenian side has an expanded base which contains many facts of respective violations.

"Armenia is a member of the UN Human Rights Council. We [i.e., Armenia] must take all necessary steps so that the situation on Armenia’s border is put to a discussion in that organization, so that special rapporteurs will be appointed there, who will get familiarized with the situation on the spot, and prepare all the necessary documents," said the country's top human rights defender.

He again suggested applying to the European Court of Human Rights to drive the Azerbaijani servicemen out of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Tatoyan stressed that as a result of the incursion of the sovereign territory of Armenia by the units of the Azerbaijan armed forces of, the rights of the residents of the border communities in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia have been violated for several months already. In particular, according to him, their rights to property, movement, inviolability of life, use of water resources, and many other rights are violated.