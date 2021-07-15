News
Armenia Central Electoral Commission decides to allow arresting Goris city mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

At Thursday's meeting, the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia granted the petitions of the prosecutor's office to launch criminal prosecution against mayor Arush Arushanyan of Goris city and to consent to his being taken into custody. Gor Abrahamyan, Adviser to the Prosecutor General, wrote about this on Facebook.

He added that this decision will be sent to the Special Investigation Service in order to bring charges against Arushanyan and carry out other legal proceedings derived from this decision.
