European Council President Charles Michel to visit Armenia

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision in connection with the visit of a delegation, led by President Charles Michel of the European Council, to Armenia on Friday and Saturday.
In line with this decision, Pashinyan gave special instructions to the acting minister of foreign affairs and the head of the State Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the acting minister of defense, the chief of police, the head of the State Protection Service, and the acting minister of finance with respect to properly hosting this visit.