Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine administrative building sealed
Armenia’s Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine administrative building sealed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The search at the administrative building of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine ended late last night, and the building was sealed. Vazgen Saghatelyan, spokesman for the opposition Reviving Armenia Party, on Thursday told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The work at the administrative building has been stopped. It is not known in what criminal case the search took place," he added.

Saghatelyan noted that three people are detained.

The special detachment of the National Security Service of Armenia on Wednesday was carrying out a search at the administrative building of the aforesaid plant. Also, several people were apprehended during the search.

Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the board of Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine—as well as opposition "Armenia" bloc member, leader of the Reviving Armenia Party, and former governor of Syunik Province—, had told us Wednesday that more than 70 wagon cars with minerals were stopped at the combine, and if it continued like this, they will no longer have a place to store the copper concentrate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
