News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.32
EUR
570.01
RUB
6.56
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province
Armenian soldier killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was veteran of 44-day war and from Armenia's Tavush Province
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Davit Kocharyan, who was one of the Armenian servicemen killed after the Azerbaijanis’ attack last night, as from Chinchin village of Tavush Province of Armenia.

Born in 2001, Kocharyan had been serving in the army for a year and fought in the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. He was the youngest of the family and had an older sister.

On July 28, at about 03:40 am, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation and violated the ceasefire in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, local battles took place. As of 9:20 a.m. the Azerbaijani units that initiated the attack on the Armenian positions were thrown back to their original positions with losses. The firefight continues.

Later, the Ministry of Defense reported that, through the mediation of the command of the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation, an agreement was reached to restore the ceasefire regime on the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact in the northeastern direction. Currently, the mentioned agreement is mainly being implemented.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ankara isn't hiding its interest in Zangezur corridor
Sentop also claims that a ‘peace treaty’ needs to be...
 Armenian Senior Lieutenant who was killed after Azerbaijanis' attack was father of two minor children (PHOTOS)
According to the press release of the...
 Ankara and Islamabad express solidarity with Baku against Armenia
In the declaration, Ankara and Islamabad...
 Ambassador: France is ready to consider all applications that Yerevan addresses
According to him, certain realities need to be...
 Baku prosecutor demands 16 years of imprisonment for each of Armenian POWs charged with espionage
During the trial presided over by...
 Armenia Ombudsman: Threats of war are aimed at exerting influence on delimitation and demarcation of borders
Moreover, the Azerbaijani authorities officially...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos