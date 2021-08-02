Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

The body of a 22-year-old soldier has been found in Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh].
On July 31, at around 11:30 am, as a result of search operations, a 2.5-year-old soldier of the Defense Army, who had left the military unit in unknown circumstances, was found 2.5 km away from the permanent location of one of the military units located in the northern direction.
An investigation is underway to find out the details of the case.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh shares the grief of the loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and colleagues of the deceased serviceman.