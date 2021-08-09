Five-day term ends but Armenia PM Pashinyan does not send President proposal to appoint new FM

President Armen Sarkissian has not yet received a proposal from Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to appoint a Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. The president's staff told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

The Law on the Structure and Activities of the Government stipulates that the Armenian government is formed within fifteen days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, and within five days after the appointment of the Prime Minister, the latter shall submit a written proposal to the President on the appointment of deputy prime ministers and ministers.

Nikol Pashinyan was appointed Prime Minister on August 2 by virtue of law.

Ruben Melikyan, co-founder of the “Legal Path” NGO, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the deadline for submitting the aforesaid written proposals to the President was August 7.

We tried to get a respective comment also from the Prime Minister's spokesperson to find out why Pashinyan has not sent a proposal to appoint a Foreign Minister yet and when he will do that, but our telephone calls remained unanswered.

As of Monday, only the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs has remained vacant. At the moment, the respective duties are carried out by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan.