US ambassador to Armenia attends opening of Sisian History Museum shop (PHOTOS)
US ambassador to Armenia attends opening of Sisian History Museum shop (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy was in Syunik Province to celebrate the opening of the Sisian History Museum shop, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the US Embassy in Yerevan.

“In addition to a tour of the museum and shop, Ambassador Tracy enjoyed a personal tour of Sisian [city]. The My Armenia project, funded by USAID, and implemented by the Smithsonian Institution, has supported the Sisian Museum to develop products for tourists and launch the museum shop,” the Embassy added on Facebook.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
