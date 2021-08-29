Shelling from Azerbaijan damaged wall of one of residential buildings in Kut village

Yesterday's shots by Azerbaijani servicemen damaged the wall of one of the houses in the village of Kut right next to a child standing in the yard, the Ombudsman of Armenia Arman Tatoyan reported on his Facebook.
“Yesterday, the shots of the Azerbaijani military damaged the wall of one of the houses in the village of Kut right next to the child standing in the yard. At the time of the shelling, there were old people and young children in the courtyard of the house.
In particular, on August 27 at 22:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces began intensive fire on residential buildings in the village of Kut, Gegharkunik region of Armenia.
As a result of the shelling, more than 10 houses were damaged: roofs and walls, on which not only traces of shots, but also stuck shell casings.
The shots were fired from firearms of various calibers and were stopped at around 23:00.
These shots openly violate people's rights to life and property, undermine the safety of civilians, including children, women, the elderly, and their peaceful life.
Yesterday's incident once again confirms that the Azerbaijani armed forces must leave the roads between the villages and communities of Armenia. Only this can guarantee the rights of the border residents of Armenia, ensure a peaceful and safe life for the people.
The facts of the latest actions of Azerbaijan in Syunik, Gegharkunik and Ararat, including shots, indicate that they are becoming more and more dangerous for civilians, and violations of rights are widespread.