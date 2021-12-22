Lavrov urges NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to resign

It’s time for Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg to resign since he isn’t performing his tasks, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov said.

“The European, Euro-Atlantic security is hinged on several principles that were agreed upon and signed at the highest level, as political commitments, and among those principles is the key principle of equal and integral security according to which the heads of states and governments wrote the following: no Euro-Atlantic state, no member state of the OSCE shall strengthen its security by violating the security of others,” Lavrov reminded in an interview with RT, RIA Novosti reports.