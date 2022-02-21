Security Council chief briefs Euronest PA vice president on Armenia position on Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN. – Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Monday met with Andrius Kubilius, a Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament and Vice President of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, the Office of the Security Council of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The secretary of the Security Council presented to his interlocutor Armenia's positions on stability in the region, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the unblocking of regional communications, and the demarcation and delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.
Also, Grigoryan stressed the need for the Karabakh conflict’s settlement under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as presented humanitarian issues that need to be addressed urgently.
Kubilius, for his part, lauded the course of democratic reforms in Armenia, and stressed that Lithuania is ready to expand the scope of its bilateral cooperation with Armenia and contribute to the deepening of Armenia-EU cooperation.