France Finance Ministry checks financial assets, real estate belonging to Russians
France Finance Ministry checks financial assets, real estate belonging to Russians
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

The French Finance Ministry is scrutinizing all financial assets, including real estate, yachts and luxury cars belonging to Russians on sanctions lists, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, Midi Llibre reported.

"We have the legal authority to seize all these assets," Le Maire told reporters after a crisis meeting with President Emmanuel Macron and other ministers.

He recalled that a certain number of Russian banks were excluded from the SWIFT payment scheme.

He said that all assets of the Russian central bank were frozen last night. This represents significant amounts of tens of billions of euros, which significantly undermines its foreign exchange reserves and its ability to finance Russian trade, the immediate consequences of this decision are already visible in Russia at the level of the ruble exchange rate, interest rates and the financial market.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
