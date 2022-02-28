News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.92
EUR
540.97
RUB
4.79
Show news feed
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
Defense stocks in Europe and US soar to record highs
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Defense stocks in Europe and the US rose on Monday as the market fell after news that Germany would increase military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that defense spending in Europe's largest economy would be increased to 2% of gross domestic product, up from 1.53% in 2021.

Shares in Britain's largest defense company BAE and Germany's Rheinmetall surged to record highs shortly after Monday's open, up 13.9% and 29.9%, respectively. Both have great access to the arms and ammunition market.

French Thales rose 13% and Italy's Leonardo 17.2%, while German military sensor maker Hensoldt surged more than 56.1%.

Meanwhile, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.3%. Futures for US stock indices fell almost 1.5%.

American arms makers increased profits: Lockheed Martin - 5.5%, Raytheon and Northrop Grumman rose by about 5%.

Other defense stocks also outperformed the market as a whole. Shares of British science and engineering company QinetiQ, operating in the defense and security markets, rose 11.8%, while shares of Ultra Electronics rose 4.8%.

Defense stocks have come under pressure in recent years due to heightened investor focus on ESG issues, although the crisis in Ukraine could lead to a rethink.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has fundamentally changed the European Defense Sector (EDS) landscape,” said analyst J.P. Morgan David Perry. “Secondly, in terms of the reputation of the ESG sector, more investors may agree that ‘protection’ is necessary to preserve peace and democracy, leading to a re-evaluation of EDS,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow and Kyiv agree on new round of talks
The negotiators are returning to their capitals to discuss the results of the talks...
 Greece suspends issuance and renewal of residence permits for wealthy Russians
“New requests will not be accepted and no applications for the category ‘business executives’ for citizens of the Russian Federation...
 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations concluded
Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel region of Belarus have come to an end...
 Iranian general: War in Ukraine taught Iran an important lesson
Criticizing comments by some insiders suggesting limiting Iran's military capability or compromising with foreign powers...
 Russia and France presidents discuss situation around Ukraine
Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to remain in contact...
 Swiss Federal Council says it will immediately impose sanctions against Russia
The sanctions package targets various Russian companies and individuals and includes a freeze on the personal assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos