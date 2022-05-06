Resistance Movement to hold rally tomorrow in Vanadzor, women's march to take place in Yerevan

The resistance movement will hold disobedience actions in four directions in the coming days, Resistance Movement moderator, deputy parliament speaker from the opposition bloc "Armenia" Ishkhan Saghatelyan said.

According to him, in the coming days, the participants of the disobedience action "will take all of Yerevan." "We will organize the movement first by 4 groups, then by 8 groups, then by 12 groups, and as a result, on the same day, we will take the whole city... Today we showed that there are no closed streets for us, no closed squares," Saghatelyan said.

He noted that these days the attention of the international press is focused on this square, on the events taking place in Yerevan. He told fellow citizens who have not yet joined the acts of disobedience about what Armenia will become after Nikol Pashinyan leaves. "There will be solidarity in Armenia without Nikol, and the citizen will live safely, freely and well," assured the deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

According to him, the set tasks are 60-70% completed and they should continue their progress. Saghatelyan highlighted the rally to be held in Vanadzor tomorrow, as well as the rally at 13:00 in that city. A women's procession and car rally with music will be held in Yerevan at 12:00, followed by a cultural program with a rally and a procession in the evening (18:00-20:00). The opposition activist closed his speech with the slogan "Struggle! Unity! Victory!".