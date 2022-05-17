Iran wants to resume mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine

Iranian authorities intend to renew their efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kiev and resolve the conflict, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told RIA Novosti.

“We will be able to contribute (to resolve the conflict between Ukraine and Russia – ed.) as much as we are capable and as far as both sides are ready. The Islamic Republic of Iran, God willing, will begin a new round of its efforts (to resolve the conflict),” Khatibzadeh said.

He also noted that both sides accept and take Iran's mediation seriously.

Khatibzadeh said this was noted during the visits of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and in his contacts with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.