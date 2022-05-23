News
Monday
May 23
Monday
May 23
Armenia and Russia FMs have phone talk
Armenia and Russia FMs have phone talk
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

The sides discussed the implementations of trilateral announcements dated November 9 2021, January 11 and November 26, the Armenain MFA's press service noted.

Issues related to the formation of a commission on the delimitation and security of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed. The sides touched upon the issues of unblocking economic ties and transport communications in the region.

Mirzoyan confirmed Armenia's position regarding the process of establishing regional peace and stability between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda of the Armenian-Russian cooperation. An exchange of views took place on steps aimed at further strengthening allied relations.
