News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
413.1
EUR
420.08
RUB
7.17
Show news feed
Putin won't attend Shinzo Abe's funeral
Putin won't attend Shinzo Abe's funeral
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax reports.

Japan notified all countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations of the date and place of Abe's state funeral, including this information was brought to Russia.

Peskov said that the level of Russian presence at the funeral would be determined a little later. The level will be determined additionally. Putin is not coming, the presidential press secretary said.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died from wounds sustained in an assassination attempt. On July 8, he was injured while performing in the city of Nara. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was detained on suspicion of attacking the ex-premier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos