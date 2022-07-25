Putin won't attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan to attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Interfax reports.
Japan notified all countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations of the date and place of Abe's state funeral, including this information was brought to Russia.
Peskov said that the level of Russian presence at the funeral would be determined a little later. The level will be determined additionally. Putin is not coming, the presidential press secretary said.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died from wounds sustained in an assassination attempt. On July 8, he was injured while performing in the city of Nara. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was detained on suspicion of attacking the ex-premier.