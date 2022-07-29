Armenia Constitutional Court petitions to Venice Commission regarding law on illegal property confiscation

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia has petitioned to the Venice Commission, seeking its opinion on a number of problematic provisions of the law on the confiscation of property of illegal origin. Lawyer Ara Ghazaryan wrote about this on Facebook.
"These are the provisions which have been much talked about since the draft law was adopted: the presumption of illegal origin of the property, the regulation of placing the burden of proof on the respondent, the absence of a standard of proof in the law, and the conflict of all this with human rights (in this case, property rights).
In general, the problem is getting complicated and tangled up, which was predicted many times by many experts. At the same time, based on what law did the CC request an advisory opinion from the international organization? And shouldn't all the launched court cases have been suspended?" Ghazaryan added.