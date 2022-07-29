Elected Mayor of Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan returned to prison after receiving medical treatment

After receiving medical treatment, Mamikon Aslanyan was returned to prison, Mayor of Vanadzor wrote on his official Facebook page.
According to the mayor, he had been suffering from blood pressure fluctuations for the last few months, which resulted in the deterioration of his well-being. Now, thanks to UIU medics, Aslanyan's condition has stabilized.
"In recent days I have had another critical exacerbation. Because of this I was taken to the civilian medical center," Aslanyan wrote.
No abnormalities were found as a result of a heart probe.
Aslanyan was taken to St. Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.
The elected mayor of Vanadzor was arrested in December 2021. He was accused of misuse of official powers, forgery for personal reasons, and committing a number of other socially dangerous crimes. Aslanyan and his supporters think that the prosecution is politically motivated. In December of last year, the politician won the local elections, but later he was arrested on the abovementioned charges.