Mikayel Badalyan taken into custody

The police brought the head of the "Azatagrum" movement, Mikayel Badalyan, into custody, Badalyan himself wrote on his Telegram channel.
"Nikol Pashinyan's police took me to the police department for another dispersal of an anti-Russian rally. They are taking me to the Kentron department.
At the rally a young "guest" of Armenia called an adult Armenian woman a prostitute, I asked the police to do their job and take him to the department, instead they let him go and detained me," he wrote.
Recall that the head of "Azatagrum" movement Mikayel Badalyan actively participated in the disobedience actions of the Resistance Movement. He was arrested on May 24 and charged with giving false information about terrorism. On July 18 his arrest was extended for another 20 days.
Badalyan's health condition drastically deteriorated and he was taken to the Republican Hospital last Friday. He was later released on bail.